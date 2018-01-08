Frustrated over water problem in the region, angry locals welcomed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Sharma, who was campaigning for the forthcoming civic elections, with a garland of shoes and was made to wear it. Speaking after the embarrassment, Dinesh Sharma said that these were his own people. There must have been something which had upset them.

Angry residents of the area, welcomed the BJP candidate with a garland of shoes to realise and express their protest against the administration in the particular when he was carrying out his door-to-door campaign. According to reports, one of the local in the region took this extreme step to present and greet the BJP candidate with a garland of shoes and was made to wear it. Reacting to the development, the person who greeted the BJP nominee with a garland of shoes said that there is a water problem in the area. They even complain about it and locals also went to the chairperson to address the problem but instead of acting and solving the problem, the authorities registered a complaint against them.

The frustrated locals were called to police multiple times, even during nights. “Therefore we took this step,” said the local who made wear a garland of shoes to the BJP candidate. Giving his initial reaction after facing embarrassment, BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma said, “They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him and he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child.”