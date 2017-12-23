Former chief G Madhavan has granted bail by Delhi court in the Antrix-Devas deal case. The deal caused a loss of Rs 578 crore to the treasury. The judge has granted the relief on a personal bond with an amount to be paid by the former chairperson. The court, meanwhile, took a strict view over the non- appearance of accused Veena S Rao, a former additional secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), on the ground that she had a meeting with the Karnataka chief minister.

Former ISRO chairperson G Madhavan Nair on Saturday was granted bail by a Delhi Court in the sensational Antrix-Devas deal case in which a loss of Rs 578 crore was caused to the exchequer. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann granted the relief to Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. The CBI informed the court that the two accused could not be served summons as they had settled in the US, and the process was still on to execute the summons to them.

“She (Rao) should be careful about her decisions…Since it is her first appearance after the summons, she is exempted,” the judge said. The court, meanwhile, took a strict view over the non-appearance of accused Veena S Rao, a former additional secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), on the ground that she had a meeting with the Karnataka chief minister. The probe was always against the bail request, saying being high profile people, they might fly away if released on bail. Before this, the court has granted bail to rest of the accused who appeared in the court including A Bhaskar Narayana Rao, the then director in ISRO and K R Sridhar Murthy, the then executive director of Antrix.

On March 16, 2015, an FIR was filed against Nair and others accusing them of presiding wrongful gain of Rs 578 crore to private multimedia company Devas by Antrix, the commercial arm of ISRO. On August 11 last year, a charge sheet was filed against the accused, alleging they had caused a loss of Rs 578 crore to the treasury by misusing their official position to favour a private company. The case relates to leasing of S-Band, a restricted wavelength of the INSAT satellites to deliver video, multimedia and information services to mobile receivers in vehicles and mobile phones to Devas Multimedia by Antrix.