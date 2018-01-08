BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday has expressed disappointment through his Twitter account and slammed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that has recently filed an FIR against The Tribune reporter for exposing alleged Aadhaar leaks.

Tweeting his opinion over the FIR against ‘The Tribune’ newspaper and its journalist Rachna Khaira, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha slammed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI has recently filed an FIR against The Tribune reporter for exposing alleged Aadhaar leaks. The actor-turned-MP said, “A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning and misuse of Aadhaar. Are we living in the Banana Republic?”.He continued his tweet as: “What kind of “justice” is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society and the nation”.

In another tweet, he congratulated the Editors Guild of India for taking up the matter and strongly condemning the FIR against The Tribune reporter Rachna Khaira for her article on how anonymous users on WhatsApp are accessing Aadhaar details and sold it for an amount of Rs 500. “I congratulate the Editors’ Guild of India for strongly taking up this matter and going deep into this. Hope, wish and pray that genuine authorities in the government and the respected SC, in particular, will take notice and come with swift corrective measures. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!” Sinha said.

A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic? What kind of "justice" is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society & the nation. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 8, 2018

I congratulate the Editors' Guild of India for strongly taking up this matter & going deep into this. Hope wish and pray that genuine authorities in the Govt. and the respected SC in particular will take notice & come out with swift corrective measures. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 8, 2018

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday had called the FIR against the reporter as “unfair, unjustified and a direct attack on the freedom of the press”.”Instead of penalising the reporter, UIDAI should have ordered a thorough internal investigation into the alleged breach and made its findings public,” the Editors Guild said in a statement.