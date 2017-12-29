Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got an unusual support in the Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party leader and RS Member of Parliament Naresh Agarwal. The SP leader alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister is treated as a 'chaprasi' (peon) by the Centre appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.

Echoes of the tussle between Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were also heard in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The rift between the duo also reached the Supreme Court. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received the support of seven opposition parties including Samajwadi Party. SP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Naresh Agarwal told the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi LG is treating Chief Minister like a peon. The support from so many opposition parties was unusual for Arvind Kejriwal.

“The Delhi government has no powers. The Lieutenant Governor treats Delhi’s Chief Minister like a chaparasi (peon). This is an insult to the Chief Minister,” Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal was quoted as saying by NDTV. The Samajwadi Party leader also sought for more powers for the Delhi Chief Minister to work in Delhi. Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in the Delhi they have been repeatedly accusing the Lieutenant Governors for acting at the behest of the BJP led Central government and stalling the work of Delhi government.

Recently, a petition was also filed by Arvind Kejriwal in the Supreme Court in the constitutional bench. Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Lt Governor for trying to block initiatives taken by the government on several occasion. Last week, Arvind Kejriwal accused Governor Anil Baijal for vetoing his plan to start home delivery of public services such as birth certificates and ration cards to residents, reported NDTV. At present AAP does not have any seat in the Rajya Sabha but the scenario is likely to change in the coming month when the Rajya Sabha election are held on three Delhi seats.