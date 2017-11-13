On the sidelines of India-ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss issues like trade, counter-terrorism, security concerns in the Indo-pacific region. Both PM Modi and President Trump arrived in Manila on Sunday to attend 31st ASEAN Summit along with other world leaders.

Interacting with world leaders in Manila. pic.twitter.com/qh0pdcFyXP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2017

With world leaders at the Gala Dinner in Manila. pic.twitter.com/DY5s5Yjgdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2017

Among many issues of world interest and boosting harmony between nations, radicalisation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, non-proliferation and migration are among with main issues on which the world leaders will run their brain in the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral sessions with Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, and other world leaders on the sidelines of this visit. A while ago, the External Affairs Minister tweeted a picture of PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte as he arrived to participate in the 31st ASEAN summit in Manila.

PM @narendramodi welcomed by President Rodrigo Duterte as he arrives to participate in the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila pic.twitter.com/Pg9RL2o0S7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2017

Partnering for change, engaging the world. PM attends the opening ceremony of the 31st @ASEAN Summit; an important pillar of India's #ActEast policy pic.twitter.com/jLCqCvLmKl — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2017

On Sunday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said PM Modi spoke to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Chinese Premier Li at the gala dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).