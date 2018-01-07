Three labourers lost their lives to asphyxiation (the state or process of being deprived of oxygen) while cleaning a sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru. An official from the fire department rushed to the tank and rescued the three stuck labourers. Later, the three were rushed to the nearest St. John's Hospital. As per reports, one died while being pulled out of the tank while the other two were declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital.

In a tragic incident being reported from Karnataka, three labourers lost their lives to asphyxiation (the state or process of being deprived of oxygen) while cleaning a sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru. The deceased labourers were cleaning the sewer of an apartment in Somasundarapalya, HSR Layout, on the morning of December 7. The three deceased were working with a private contractor. The three deceased labourers were identified as Srinivas, Ramesh and Mahadevappa. The incident has once again highlighted the careless and ignorant nature of authorities against sewage cleaners.

The matter has been registered with the Bandepalya police station in the city. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the trio were called in by the apartment management to clean the clogged sewer. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that the three labourers entered the sewer plant at around 10:30 am on Sunday. After several hours, when the apartment people noticed no movement, they alerted the concerned authorities and informed the police about the matter.

An official from the fire department rushed to the tank and rescued the three stuck labourers. Later, the three were rushed to the nearest St. John’s Hospital. As per reports, one died while being pulled out of the tank while the other two were declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital. As per police reports, the labourers use to clean the apartment’s sewage treatment plant (STP) every month. The police also added that ‘the apartment management should have ideally approached the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to clean the STP.’ The three were not equipped with any safety equipments.

After the matter was highlighted, BBMP Mayor, Sampath Raj, met family of the three deceased labourers. Expressing grief on the matter, Sampath Raj said, “I am very disappointed that so many equipment are available for sewage treatment, but people are still using labourers who innocently come to earn living.”

BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj met family of the three laborers who died while cleaning a sewage manhole in #Bengaluru, said 'I am very disappointed that so many equipment are available for sewage treatment, but people are still using labourers who innocently come to earn living' pic.twitter.com/ztw4rCIHvH — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

The tragic incident has highlighted the ignorant nature of the government against the STP cleaners. Many say that these are the people who actually work to turn PM Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ dream into a reality but are rewarded with nothing but deaths.