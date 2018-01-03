Alleging government failure on increasing communal violence in the coastal region BJP Leader C T Ravi said, “Many Hindu activists have been murdered and whatever investigations we had requested were not done which shows that the Congress has joined hands with the Taliban forces which is very dangerous for peace and harmony in the district.

In a swift operation the police have arrested four of the accused in the Deepak Rai murder case within few hours. A 28-years-old Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rai hacked to death at Katipalla, near Mangaluru. Bajrang Dal claim victim as their worker. Suspected assailants Mulki Naushad, Rizwan, Pinky Nawaz and Nirshaan arrested. Police stopped them with warning fire after chasing their car near moodabidiri. Reports suggest that accused are now in CCB custody, investigation is underway to find the motive.

Taking this incident seriously the Suratkal police chased the assailants when they were fleeing after committing the crime. Warning shots were fired to stop them but they continued to speed away. Finally the Suratkal police succeeded in arresting all the four of the accused at Mijar, Moodbidri. Bajrang Dal Karnataka Convener Suryanarayana said ” He is a volunteer of Bajrang Dal, he is not either a enrolled member or leader. He used to volunteer for all our events in the coastal region”.

Alleging government failure on increasing communal violence in the coastal region BJP Leader C T Ravi said, “Many Hindu activists have been murdered and whatever investigations we had requested were not done which shows that the Congress has joined hands with the Taliban forces which is very dangerous for peace and harmony in the district. When Kuttappa was murdered, the Home Minister said that the Mafia from Kerala have entered illegally into Karnataka and are involved in the murders. How many are arrested? What sections have been imposed on them? The Congress Government should take the responsibility for all these murders.”

CT Ravi further said, “Deepak Rao lost his father when he was 8-year-old. Deepak was the only breadwinner to his family, his brother is a handicap and his mother is a housewife. Deepak’s death has shocked the family. The government should provide a minimum of Rs 25 lakh compensation to Deepak ‘s family. Recently the District Minister In-charge Ramanath Rai had given an inciting statement saying that because of the vote from Muslims he had won the elections six times. His inciting statement and his support to Muslims have led to the murders of Hindu activists.

It is true that he won the elections six times because of the grace of Allah it is also true that the Taliban have grown in the district. Ramanth Rai should take the responsibility for all these murders and should resign from the post. We have lost many activists and we cannot sit quiet anymore. We will not rest until these cases are handed over to the NIA and our demands are not met.”

One more Hindu hacked to death near Mangaluru.No value for a Hindu's life.Jihadi forces operating without any fear.Where are you Mr CM @siddaramaiah? — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 3, 2018

Brutally killed!!! Jihadi mindsets growing in Coastal Karnataka.Innocent Hindus being killed.This must stop. pic.twitter.com/nHRLqagxqc — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 3, 2018

Coastal Karnataka is run by Drug Mafia because of the regular interference in the functioning of Police.Criminals escape the clutches of law due to appeasement politics of Congress. — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 3, 2018

Tension prevails in the city, couple of buses were vandalised and shops were closed in many places. Meanwhile all commissionerate jurisdiction KP Act 35 prohibitory order is promulgated in Mangaluru city from tonight to tomorrow evening 10:00 pm. Taking cognizance to the matter, Karnataka Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, has ordered ADGP Kamal Pant to rush to Mangaluru in connection with Deepak Rao Murder Case. The home minister has also ordered tight security arrangements in Dakshina Kannada along with deploying KSRP in sensitive areas.