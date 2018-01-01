The Assam government has published its part draft of the National Register of Citizens. The draft includes the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants, recognising them as legal citizens of India. Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal also asked the 'genuine citizen' who had not been included in the final list not to worry as they are under certain verification.

The Assam government has published its part draft of the much-awaited National Register of Citizens (NRC) which includes names of 1.9 crore people of total 3.29 crore applicants in the state, an official said. Registrar General of India (RGI), Sailesh said this while addressing a press conference at 11.45 p.m. on Sunday and said the names of the rest of the people are at various stages of verification. The status of inclusion of names can be checked in the websites — www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.gov.in, www.assam.mygov.in and www.homeandpolitical.assam.gov.in, the Office of the State Coordinator of National Registration (NRC) posted on its official Twitter page.

Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal also asked the ‘genuine citizen’ who had not been included in the final list not to worry as they are under certain verification. “This is going to be a historic moment, not just for Assam, but for the entire country. While Assam was the only state which prepared an NRC way back in 1951 in the wake of post-Partition migrations, Assam will again be the only state to have a Register which will contain the names of all genuine Indian citizens residing in the state,” said Sonowal.

The RGI said the complete NRC will be published within the year 2018. He said this is only the partial draft of the NRC and that there is no need to worry if anyone’s name has not been included in the part draft that has been published. “It only means that his or her name is at some stage of verification,” he said. The NRC authorities had received applications submitted by 3.29 crore people, accompanied by six crore documents, of the state for the inclusion of their names in the NRC. The process of updating the NRC began in 2013 and it was carried out under the guidance and instruction of the Supreme court.