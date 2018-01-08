Apart from urging the use of technology to pinpoint problem areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Valedictory Ceremony at DGP/IGP Conference at Tekanpur also presented the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to IB officers. During his address PM Modi congratulated and appreciated the medal-winning officers of IB for their dedication and commitment to service.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today addressed the Valedictory Ceremony at the Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at BSF Academy at Tekanpur. The Prime Minister recalled how the nature and scope of the Conference have changed since 2014, beginning with it being shifted out of Delhi. He appreciated the officers who have been instrumental in facilitating this change. The Prime Minister said that the Conference has now become more relevant, in the context of challenges and responsibilities facing the country. He said the new format of the Conference has resulted in a marked improvement in the quality of discussions.

He commended the country’s security apparatus for the work they are doing in securing the country. He said that the officers present in the gathering today have delivered leadership, despite often having to operate in an environment of negativity. He said that as a result of the discussions in this Conference over the last few years, now, once an objective is clearly defined for the police force, there is a lot of cohesion in the execution. He said this Conference is helping top police officers get a more holistic view of problems and challenges. He said the range of topics being discussed has become more broad-based over the last two years. This has helped give a whole new vision to senior police officers, he added.

Discussing ways to add even more value to this Conference, the Prime Minister suggested that follow up should continue through working groups, all the year round. In this context, he specially emphasized the importance of involving younger officers. He said this would greatly help in improving effectiveness of the exercise.

The Prime Minister mentioned the emerging global consensus towards greater information sharing on illicit financial dealings, and said India had a key role to play in achieving this. He said just as openness is getting increased acceptance worldwide, there is need for greater openness among States too, on security issues. He said that security cannot be achieved selectively, or alone. But breaking of silos and information sharing among states can help make everyone more secure. “We are not an assembled entity, but an organic entity,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister said cyber security issues should be dealt with immediately, and should receive highest priority. In this context, he particularly mentioned the importance of social media. He said messaging should rely on local languages for greater effectiveness. On radicalisation too, the Prime Minister urged the use of technology to pinpoint problem areas.

Union Home Minister Shri Raj Nath Singh, and Union Ministers of State for Home Shri Hansraj Ahir and Shri Kiren Rijiju were present at the occasion.