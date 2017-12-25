In Uttar Pradesh, the 93 convicts who will be freed today were chosen from a list of prisoners who have served their terms. In an order issued, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, "It has been decided to set free 93 prisoners convicted in different cases on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These prisoners have completed their tenure in jail but could not be released due to non- payment of fine imposed on them."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has left no stone unturned in making former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 93rd Birthday a memorable event. Both state ruling — Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — BJP government is all set to mark Vajpayee’s 93rd birthday, on December 25, by celebrating former’s birthday as a ‘Good Governance Day’ and also by releasing 93 prisoners from different Uttar Pradesh jails. The UP Government led by Yogi Adityanath has decided to free 93 prisoners, who have completed their tenure, on this day. Meanwhile, CM of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, will celebrate the birthday as ‘Good Governance Day’.

In Uttar Pradesh, the 93 convicts who will be freed today were chosen from a list of prisoners who have served their terms. In an order issued, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “It has been decided to set free 93 prisoners convicted in different cases on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These prisoners have completed their tenure in jail but could not be released due to non- payment of fine imposed on them.”

Principal Secretary also directed the prisons department to ensure the fine is paid by NGOs, trusts and others, after verifying their credentials. Commenting on the selection of prisoners, an official from prisons department said, “The names of convicts to be set free have been picked up in a random manner from a list of 135 such prisoners who are not named or are serving imprisonment in another case.”

Commenting on the birthday, BJP Spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “Vajpayee is the first and the only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as Prime Minister. He means a lot not only in Lucknow seat which he served but for the entire state and in his regime, a number of historic schemes were launched in his regime.” Sharing his thoughts on UP Government’s decision of freeing the prisoners, he said, “It is a good decision and based on humanitarian approach. Releasing those who served their sentence by ensuring payment of their fine is a welcome step and shows the people-friendly approach of our government”.

Meanwhile, Uttarakahand is all set to mark ex- Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Good governance day’ as CM Rawat will launch ‘CM Dashbord’ on December 25. As per reports, the platform would help in setting up a direct rapport with the citizens. Many facilities would be available on the Dashboard and it will help in making the office of CM, high tech.

