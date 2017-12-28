The exciting Atal Jan Aahaar scheme was launched on December 25 aiming to provide affordable meals to the needy at a cost of Rs 10. Two days after the launch, the items on the menu have started to disappear from the outlets and the crowd is easily outnumbering the amount of food.

Days after the Atal Jan Aahar scheme was launched in Delhi-NCR to avail affordable meals to the needy, the administration is already failing to cater the overwhelming demands. Under the scheme, a filling lunch was promised at a cost of Rs 10 with a variety of meal options available to choose from. However, the Puri-halwa from the opening day disappeared as crowd flooded on the stalls. In some of the stalls, out of the 5 proposed combinations, only one was available which left people disappointed. The liking which had been garnered by the affordable meals was replaced by complaints about the low quality and quantity of the food being served at the outlets.

The Jan Aahar outlets were supposed to provide four puris or 250g rice with 150g sabzi in one of these combinations which included, chhole-chawal, rajma-chawal, puri-sabzi, dal-chawal, puri-chhole. However, on just the third day after the launch, only chhole-rice was available at the Green Park outlet which sees one of the largest crowd turn-outs. According to a Quint report, people who went asking for a Rs 10 deal were not quite impressed with what they were offered in the exchange. “Both the puri and halwa are missing. Even the quantity has reduced from its day of launch,” a security guard was quoted as saying in a detailed report. “I have got Rs 10 with me but I did not get a meal,” another customer was in dismay.

Other small food outlet owners in the area also expressed their disappointment over the Jan Aahar scheme and complained that they were not allowed to open their stalls on the same street. The major reason behind the stall not able to suffice the needs of the large turnout is reported to be three-four regular servings by an individual. Despite getting sufficient amount of rice and chhole for around 250 people the cart ran out of food with the clocking of peak lunch hours.

However, there were still people who came in the search for an affordable meal and went back happy. A customer who travelled from AIMS to the Green Park outlet said, he was content with the fact that he had to spend only Rs 10 instead of the usual 50 to get a meal. Meanwhile, the other private food stall owners had to embrace a tough day at business as they were not allowed to open their stalls on at first and also saw a considerable loss in business as most of the customers diverted to the affordable plate and it was only after the food got over at the Jan Aahar stall that the customers dropped by the other outlets.

On the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 93rd birthday, South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat along with Chairman of the civic body’s Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Matiala had launched the ‘Atal Jan Aahaar Kendra’ from Matiala Chowk, across the national capital. Six centres were launched in Okhla Mandi, Matiala Chowk, Green Park/AIIMS, Raghubir Nagar, Kakraula Mor in Najafgarh and in Shalimar Bagh. As per the scheme, one such centre will be opened in every ward in a phased manner in the next one year. Earlier the Shiela Dixit government also launched the Jan Aahaar project which eventually shut down due to a flawed financial model.