A special CBI court would frame additional charges against the former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and the other accused on May 25 and 26 in connection with the Babri demolition case.

All of the accused have been asked to be present in the court when charges would be framed against them.

The special court in Lucknow, which began day-to-day hearing on the case on May 20 after Supreme Court’s direction, had earlier granted bail to five VHP leaders including Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Dharmdas Maharaj.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 directed that LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi will face trial on conspiracy charges.

They were released by a court in Rae Bareli after conspiracy charges in the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992 by Hindu activists.

The activists believed the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Ram.