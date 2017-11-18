The killing of the terrorists was confirmed by the J&K DGP. According to reports, the encounter had been underway from past few hours. The military sources said that at least two army jawans have also been injured in the encounter.

The killing of 5 terrorists by the security forces is being perceived as a major victory of the Indian Army jawans. Just a few days ago, a former Kashmiri footballer who had joined the LeT on November 10, returned back to his home after seven days, on November 17. On Saturday evening, the Indian security forces gunned down 5 terrorists in an ongoing encounter at the Hajin area of Bandipora sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of the terrorists was confirmed by the J&K DGP. According to reports, the encounter had been underway from past few hours. The military sources said that at least two army jawans have also been injured in the encounter.

Reports suggested that the killed militants belonged to the notorious terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Following the encounter, the area has been cordoned off and the army teams are carrying out search operations. The encounter is still said to be underway.

The story is still being updated!