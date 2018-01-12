On National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed students of Gautam Buddha University, and said that Impatience also enables youth to think out of the box. In his Addressal Prime Ministers Modi said that his government want country's youth to be job creator instead of job seeker.

Youths impatience perhaps also ignites the young minds and make them think out of the box and do new things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, which is marked as the National Youth Day. “Some people say that today’s youth does not have ‘dhairya’ (patience). But perhaps in a way, this is what ignites an innovative zeal in our youth. It enables our youngsters to think out of the box and do new things,” he said in his address, through video conferencing, at the inauguration ceremony of National Youth Festival 2018 at the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

He said that his government wants to make country’s youth job creators instead of job seekers. The Prime Minister began by congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of PSLV-C40, saying “our strides in space will will enhance our development journey”. He also recalled that during Mann Ki Baat in December 2017, he had called for organising Mock Parliaments in the districts to further the spirit of discussion among the youth. Modi said that those born after 1947 did not get the honour to take part in the freedom struggle, but “we do have an opportunity to create the India that our freedom fighters dreamt of”, and fulfil the dreams of the great men and women who devoted their lives for country’s freedom.

The Prime Minister urged the youth to make sports a part of their lives. In his another video address to a Sarva Dharma Sabha (All religions conference) at Karnataka’s Belagavi, the Prime Minister said that Swami Vivekananda emphasized on brotherhood. “He believed that our well-being lies in the development of India,” Modi said. “Some people are trying to divide the nation, but the country’s youth are giving them a befitting answer to such elements. Our youth will never be misled,” he said. It is India’s youth who are taking the Swachh Bharat Mission to new heights, he said, exhorting everyone to work towards making India open defecation free. Underlining that India is land of saints and seers who have served society and reformed it, Modi said that ‘seva bhav’ (propensity towards selfless service) is a “part of our culture”.