The verdict which was announced today, November 7, belongs to the matter which took place around two years back in 2015. Following the rape incident, many people belonging to the state took to the street and marked their protest over the tragic incident. The Bangladeshi accused has been identified as Nazrul Islam, alias Noju. The accused, Nazrul has also been accused of carrying out a dacoity at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ranaghat on March 14, 2015.

On Tuesday, a local court in Kolkata held a Bangladeshi national guilty of raping a 71-year-old Christian nun in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The verdict which was announced today belongs to the matter which took place around two years back. Following the incident, many people took to the street and marked their protest over the incident. The Bangladeshi accused has been identified as Nazrul Islam, alias Noju. The accused, Nazrul has also been accused of carrying out a dacoity at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ranaghat on March 14, 2015.

While delivering the verdict in the rape of 71-year-old Christian nun, Judge Kumkum Singha said that the incident is shameful for all the people of Bengal. He said, “This incident is particularly shameful for the people of West Bengal, a state where persons such as Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa have worked. The missionary, who was raped, was an aged woman who was working for the welfare of the people.” The judge also noted that the incident was not of a gangrape. The quantum of punishment, in this case, will be announced on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, the Court said that Gopal Sarkar has been held guilty of criminal conspiracy. Gopal Sarkar, a resident of North 24 Parganas district, has been accused of providing shelter to the Bangladeshi nationals. The ruling also read that the criminal conspiracy was done at Sarkar’s residence. Commenting on the verdict, public prosecutor Anindya Raut said that they will plead for maximum punishment.

The public prosecutor said, “We will plead for the maximum punishment possible punishment, which is life term, under the sections”. On the other hand, the lawyer of the accused said that they have succeeded in arguing against the charge of gang rape. According to reports, Nuns of the church were also present in the courtroom when the judge was announcing the verdict.

The matter was highlighted after the church authorities filed a complaint with the Police. The filed complaint read that a gang of 7 to 8 men ransacked the Church and took away the cash, camera and other things. The mater took place on March 14.

The dacoity incident came to light after the CCTV camera caught the accused on the campus of the Convent of Jesus and Mary High School. During the primary investigation, police were able to identify 4 men; however, the other 4 were nabbed on the basis of the description given by nuns and the security guard. The prime accused in the matter, Nazrul Islam, was nabbed from Sealdah railway station in Kolkata on June 17, 2015. As per reports, a total of 42 witnesses were examined during the trial.