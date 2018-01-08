The bodies, which were retrieved from Kailash Bar, have been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. According to a fire department official, they were alerted about the fire at around 2:30 am. After the matter was reported, 2 fire tenders, one rescue vehicle rushed to the spot and contained the brewing blaze. The five deceased were later identified as 23-year-old Swami, 20-year-old Prasad, 45-year-old Manjunath, 24-year-old Keerthi , and 35-year-old Mahesh. Kailash Bar and Restaurant is licensed (class-9 license) in the name of one RV Dayashankar .

In a tragic incident being reported from Bengaluru, five people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant on the morning of December 8. As per primary investigation, the five people who were burnt alive in the fire at Kailash Bar were the employees of the restaurant. The employees were sleeping when the fire broke out. Kailash Bar is a restaurant situated in Kalasipalayam, Bengaluru. The Kailash Bar restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha building, near a vegetable market. Out of the five killed, one is a woman.

In past one-week several fire incidents have been reported from different part of the country highlighting their ignorant nature towards the safety norms set up by the government. Recently, a massive fire broke out at the 1Above restaurant situated at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai. The massive fire had claimed the lives of 14 innocent people.