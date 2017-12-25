The Bengaluru city police is planning to divide major city roads gender-wise in a (70:30%) ratio male and female lane to avoid any untoward incident on New Year's Eve especially after last year's embarrassment when women in the city witnessed mass moletation by few men of groups on New Year's Eve on MG Road.

Taking lessons from last year’s mass molestation which took place on MG Road in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve, the city police is planning to divide major roads in the city gender wise to avoid any untoward and embarrassing incident in Bengaluru. According to reports, the city administration may bring up a plan where few selected roads where a maximum crowd is expected to gather on the New Year’s Eve gender-wise. As per the new plan, the lanes will be divided into 70% and 30% ration for men and women. This means the road will have 30% of the lane reserved for women where no men will be allowed to enter, however, women who wish to commute with men in the male dedicated lane can travel if their guardians have no problem with it.

The Bengaluru police is planning to introduce this plan on Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street and other parts of the city. These early precautions have been planned following last year’s embarrassing incident which took place in the city when few group of men indulged in mass molestation on New Year’s Eve. The incident brought global shame for the city and questions were raised on the safety and security of women. Following last year’s incident, the Karnataka high court had directed the police to ensure the safety of women during New Year’s time so that no such incident may take place this time.

Speaking to a leading daily, a senior police officer while discussing the plan said that they have six days to finalize the strategy, however, there still a need for a few meeting to be conducted in order to take the final decision. Also, he mentioned that the plan to divide lane gender wise could be replaced if they come across a better plan. But if nothing comes across, this is all likely to be implemented.