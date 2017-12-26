Almost a week after a 29-year-old software engineer Ajitabh Kumar went missing from Bengaluru, the police investigating the case have now initiated 2-3 teams to investigate into all aspects. Ajitabh wanted to sell his car to fund his studies and has disappeared after he went out to meet a prospective buyer for his car, according to his friends.

Probing the case of a 29-year-old software engineer Ajitabh Kumar who went to meet a prospective OLX buyer and is missing from over a week, DCP Abdul Ahad on Monday said that they have made 2-3 teams to investigate into all aspects. The techie was working in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police meanwhile has also analysing CCTV footages of nearby areas and toll plazas where he was last traced. The techie, as told by his friends, was planning to sell his car to fund his MBA program at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata.

Ajitabh Kumar, a software engineer, who hails from Patna, Bihar had shifted to Bengaluru in 2010 and was living with his childhood friend. He had a Maruti Ciaz, which he had purchased by paying around close to Rs 12 lakh and was looking to sell it in around Rs 11.5 lakh to fund his studies. The techie had put an add of his car on an online buying/selling portal OLX. Ajitabh friends said that he had left around 6:30-7:00 PM on December 18 (Monday) to meet a prospective buyer of his car but did not return after that. His phone is getting switched off and there is no traced of either him or his car. Ajitabh’s WhatsApp status was last witnessed active around 7PM on Monday evening.

At the same time, the police have also recovered his call records and now with a couple of search teams, has speed-up the investigation in the case. Meanwhile, Ajitabh’s friends and family has initiated an online campaign to generate awareness about Ajitabh in order and hope that someone may bring some positive development.