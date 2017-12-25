A 29-year-old software engineer disappeared from Whitefield Area in Bengaluru. It's is already a week but so far there is no trace of the techie. The software engineer wanted to sell his car to fund his IIM studies and is missing since he went to meet a prospective buyer. The investigation is currently underway in the case.

A mysterious case of a techie from Bengaluru has surfaced when a 29-year-old software engineer disappeared from Whitefield Area in Bengaluru. It’s is already a week but so far there is no trace of the techie that where he is. The techie who has been missing since December 18, an online campaign has been initiated by engineer’s family and friends to locate him. According to reports, Ajitabh Kumar was looking to sell his car to fund his MBA program. Going by reports, on December 18 (Monday), the techie had gone out to meet a prospective buyer for his car as he had put it on sale on an online marketplace OLX and since then there is no trace of him. Also, Ajitabh’s cell phone is switched off and there is no information about his car as well. The software engineer had a Maruti Ciaz and was planning to sell it.

Meanwhile, as per Ajitabh’s friends, his WhatsApp was last witnessed active around 7PM on the day when he had disappeared and his last location was traced near Gunjur near Whitefield. Carrying out the probe in the case, a police officer while speaking to a leading portal said that they are investigating all the angles and have also sought data from the online classified portal as well. At the same time, the police have recovered his call records and CCTV footage near the area where he was last traced, around toll plazas are being looked into to locate him.

The 29-year-old software engineer had moved to Bengaluru in 2010 and was living with his childhood friend in the IT city. Ajitabh was looking forward to take admission in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and was looking to sell his car to fund his studies.