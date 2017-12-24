Further commenting on the matter, the reports said that the woman had expressed her desire to meet Anand and had said that she would be visiting Bengaluru to meet him. On the day she was expected to arrive in the city, she called Anand and told him that she has reached Delhi Airport and would need a help of Rs 1.5 lakhs as she has been detained by the custom officials at the international airport.

Incidents relating to cyber crimes seem to be on the rise in the nation. In a recent case being reported from Bengaluru, a woman conned a man of Rs 1.5 lakh by becoming his friend on one of the biggest social networking sites — Facebook. Reports suggested that the woman lured the man from Bengaluru by showing her fake pictures. Later, after finding that he had been duped by the lady, the man then registered a complaint with the Bengaluru city police.

According to reports, the man was fooled by the lady with a factious account and fake pictures. After getting close to the man, she asked him to transfer money and further assured him that she will return the money after she reaches Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as a Bengaluru local, Anand Rao. Commenting on the matter, Rao said that he became friends with the woman, who said that she was from England, through Facebook. Later, they started chatting on WhatsApp, Rao added.

Further commenting on the matter, the reports said that the woman had expressed her desire to meet Anand and had said that she would be visiting Bengaluru to meet him. On the day she was expected to arrive in the city, she called Anand and told him that she had reached Delhi Airport and would need a help of Rs 1.5 lakh as she has been detained by the custom officials at the international airport. The lady then requested him to transfer the money and assured him that she would return the money once she reached Bengaluru.

Soon after Anand transferred the money into the woman’s account, he realised he was blocked from her Facebook account as well as on her phone. The investigating police official said that all the social media accounts that were used by the woman were fake. The teams are investigating and trying to nab the absconding accused. Reports claim that cyber crimes are on the rise in the country. The reports also highlight the fact that in most cases it is the women who dupe the men and run away.