In a great move, Bhopal railway station has become the first railway station in the country to install a sanitary napkin vending machine. Two napkins will be available to people at the cost of Rs 5 only. The machine will accept Rs 5 coins and has been planted at platform no 1 by Bhopal’s Railway Women Welfare Association and will be managed by the Bhopal railway station itself.The name of the machine is ‘Happy Nari’ and it had already dispensed 600 napkins within nine hours of its installation on January 1. The machine can hold 75 napkins at a time and will be refilled by trained female staff. “We will make sure that it is well maintained. The railway will also advertise it so that females passengers are aware about the facility and can make optimum use of it,” an official told English daily The Times of India.

The official added that vending machine will help women a great deal. He further said that a few women had asked for sanitary napkins even before the inauguration and authorities provided them with the same from their stock. “This machine makes easy availability and accessibility of sanitary napkins for female passengers. Even before the inauguration, there were few women who asked us for napkins. We helped them by giving it away from the stock,” he said.

The good news is that finally, people in power are understanding the need for menstrual hygiene and taking steps in the right direction. Earlier, Haryana govt had decided to provide free sanitary napkins to girls in state schools. The Haryana CM had also extended support to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s Shakti Project which is aimed at spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene across rural areas of the country.