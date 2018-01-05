Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said members of Sangh Parivar and BJP made a childish attempt to tarnish his image but they failed. He said this was an after-effect of Gujarat election results and also because they have a sense of fear about 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A day after Pune police registered an FIR against the newly elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit leader denied making an inflammatory speech and said his image was being deliberately tarnished by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the members of Sangh Parivar. Mevani was booked after two youths filed a complaint against him for his alleged provocative speech at an event in Pune on December 31. However, he said he never went to Bhima Koregaon or participated in the shutdown in the state.

The politician said that members of Sangh Parivar and BJP made a childish attempt to tarnish his image. He said it was an after-effect of the Gujarat results. “Not even a single word of my speech was inflammatory, I am just being targeted. No part of my speech was provocative or inflammatory,” Jignesh Mewani told news agency ANI.

“Members of Sangh Parivar & BJP made a childish attempt to tarnish my image & target me, it is an after effect of the Gujarat results & it is also because they have a sense of fear about 2019,” he added.

Warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MLA fromGujarat’s Vadgam constituency said if PM continues to remain silent on the Dalit issues, the community will teach him a lesson in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The leader further said that by targeting innocent Dalit leaders, the government had offended millions of Dalits across the country.

While concluding his speech, the leader said on January 9, he will organise a ‘Yuva Rally’ to highlight the importance of social justice in the country. “At the end of the rally, I will go to Prime Minister’s Office with the Constitution of India in one hand and Manusmriti in another. I will ask the Prime Minister, what does he choose? The Constitution or the Manusmriti,” he concluded.