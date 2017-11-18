All the accused in the case have been arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody. The accused have been slapped with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and charges of gang rape.

A 10-year-old girl in Bhopal was allegedly raped by three people for over three months. One of the rape accused is a 65-year-old. All the accused were arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. The accused have been identified as 65-year-old Nanhu Lal, 45-year-old Gokul Panwala, and 36-year-old Gyanendra Pandit. The police took the three accused to their houses to gather evidence as a part of the investigation. During this process the angry neighbors of the accused bashed the trio.

According to sources in the police Nanhu Lal is a watchman, Gokul runs a ‘paan shop’ and Gyanendra Pandit is a driver. According to reports, the accused stayed in the same vicinity in a house owned by Suman Pandey. Suman has also been arrested by the police for participating in the crime. Suman lured the 10-year-old with chocolates and then brought her to the house where the three raped the minor. Later, the accused threatened the minor not to tell anyone about the ordeal.

The victim is a student of class 5 and her mother works as a domestic help. When she noticed change in behavior of the child, she inquired about the same and then she came to know that her child had been going through the horrendous ordeal for past three months.

All the three accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and gang-rape.

Earlier, a similar instance was also reported from the city where a 19-year-old was raped by four men for more than three hours near the railway station of the city. When the girl approached the police, the cops called her story ‘filmy’ and did not investigate the matter. Later the accused were found and dragged to the police station by the parents of the victim.