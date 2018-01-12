Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was attacked in Nandar area of Buxar, Bihar. Stones were pelted on the Chief Minister's convoy in which two of his security personnel received injuries. Nitish Kumar was saved from the situation successfully.

During the “Vikas Samiksha Yatra” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Nandar area of Buxar, Bihar. According to reports, attackers pelted stones on the Chief Minister’s convoy. Nitish Kumar was rescued safely by his security personnel but two security personnel in his convoy got injured. The pelting of stones started after people of Nandan village wanted Nitish Kumar to visit a Dalit basti in the village but there was disagreement over the same and let to stone pelting.

Nitish Kumar is currently on a statewide tour called “Vikas Samiksha Yatra” from December 12 to ascertain the development situation in the state.

