Joking or mocking senior political leaders on different social media platforms is perceived as a crime and may land you in jail or worse, as it may take your job away. Recently, a police inspector from Nitish Kumar ruled Bihar was suspended for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, on a WhatsApp group. The suspended police inspector, identified as Mohammad Islam, was posted in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

Commenting on the matter, Khagaria SP Meenu Kumari said that the suspension order of Bihar police inspector was subsequent to an investigation that found the allegations leveled against Mohammad Islam to be true. As per reports, the suspension order was issued by Vikas Vaibhav, the DIG of Munger range. The DIG had earlier ordered a probe in the case. The matter was highlighted after Islam had allegedly shared a fake photo of PM Modi shaking hands with Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, on a WhatsApp group of the local traders’ cell of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United).

The fake photo was shared with a caption, “Dekho kaun deshdrohi hai”. Later, a BJP supporter Alok Kumar Vidyarthi (also a member of the group where the photo was shared) filed a complaint. Following which the DIG suspended Islam. Sources suggested that before being suspended, Islam was transferred as the BJP supporters; workers were seeking action against the police inspector. Further disclosing the matter, the SP of Police said that the incident was properly investigated and after the allegations were found to be true, Islam was suspended. The officer also said, “The inspector’s alleged act was clearly in violation of the Bihar Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1976.”

However, Islam said that he was not being treated fairly in the whole matter. According to New Indian Express, Islam said, “I had not sent this image. It was sent from my mobile phone by my grandson. I was not even aware of it till the allegations came up”.