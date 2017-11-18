Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairman Bill Gates met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and accompanied him to the AgTech Summit. Gates was all praises for the modern day technologies which the Andhra government was utilising to enhance agriculture. He also weighed in on Agriculture's significance in improving the Indian economy

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates who is currently touring India, taking cognizance of various issues related to health, agriculture and infrastructure to help the Indian central and state government, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and praised the state for using appropriate modern technologies in developing the agriculture sector. Bill Gates’ Bill and Melinda Foundation has been a striking force in helping several small and large organisations in improving the living conditions in the country.

Bill Gates visited the Andhra Pradesh AgTech Summit where he praised the state government’s dedication to modernise the farming techniques with the use of technology. Gates also appreciated the government’s ‘bold’ steps of promoting female agriculture practices which have, in turn, increased the state’s overall production capacity. “Andhra Pradesh is taking bold steps. I expect we will be accelerating it (technology usage). More than half of India’s population engaged in agriculture and three-fourths of rural women are engaged in agriculture. Apart from gender equality, research has shown that having more women also increases production by 20 to 30 percent,” Gates said at the AP AgTech Summit-2017.

Mentioning how agriculture can define India’s growth in coming years with the implementation of modern farming techniques. The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation co-chairman said India’s GDP can be significantly enhanced by improving agriculture sector. “First, we can turn the largest economic sector in the country into a source of growth instead of a drag on the economy. Secondly, we can make sure that growth is inclusive and that it not only leads to a higher GDP but also lifts people out of poverty. Third, we can produce enough nutritious food to spurt a healthy and well-educated labour force for the future, when the Indian economy will depend even more on highly skilled workers,” said Bill Gates.

Mega Seed Park, an arena developed by experts which would avail high quality seeds to the low key farmers and D Krishi, an app through which the Andhra government will distribute seeds to the farmers were the two major programs which left a mark on Bill Gates as he went ahead lauding the two schemes. “These are the kind of innovations that will help achieve the Chief Minister’s goal of sustained double-digit economic growth in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade,” said Gates about the two impressive projects.

The AP AgTech Summit-2017, a 3-day event organised by the Andhra government to bring together the best entrepreneurs, businessmen and progressive farmers is extensively focused on developing agriculture by implementing modern-day techniques.