Union Minister Smriti Irani launched an attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and warned him to stop dreaming of winning the upcoming Gujarat elections. "Rahul should be worried about the fact that in the Uttar Pradesh elections last year, the Congress could not win a single seat out of his five Vidhan Sabha seats," said the BJP leader.

Union Minister and Bhartiya Janta Party leader Smriti Irani on Saturday bashed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the centre, over Goods and Service Tax (GST). She also warned Rahul Gandhi to come out of the dream that his party will sweep the Gujarat polls. Smriti Irani’s comments came after Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the centre claiming that the GST has broken the backbone of India and the move is good only for a selected rich section of the society. Rahul was addressing a public rally in Sabarkantha Gujarat.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Irani told media that Rahul Gandhi who is an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi has failed to cope up with the needs of the public in his own province and that he should be more worried about saving the seat in his own backyard. “Rahul is an MP from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency for the last 13 years and Gandhi-Nehru has ruled the Amethi Constituency for 50 years. He should be worried about the fact that in the Uttar Pradesh elections last year, the Congress could not win a single seat out of his five Vidhan Sabha seats,” Smriti Irani told ANI.

Smriti Irani further went on to add that the people of Gujarat very well know Rahul Gandhi’s failed potential and that they would not let his Gujarat dream come true. “So someone who could not win his five Vidhan Sabha seats should stop dreaming about winning Gujarat elections. We and the people of Gujarat will not let this dream come true,” said Irani. The BJP leader didn’t stop there and took a dig at Rahul Gandhi claiming that he should not talk about development as BJP was the party which led the foundation stone of collector’s office in his constituency Amethi. “He was not even able to build the collector’s office, provide roads, education, and health to his constituency. So on what basis is he talking about development in Gujarat?” questioned Irani.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public rallies in Gujarat, attacked BJP for failed execution of demonetisation and referred GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax.’ Rahul also claimed that the Modi government has failed to deliver in providing employment as the current phase has marked worst stats of unemployment in 8 years. The Congress vice-president in one of his addressals said, that once Congress comes into power all the products will be restored in the 18% tax slab and the tax regime will be restructured.

Responding to Gandhi’s GST claims, Smriti Irani said,”In GST Council meeting, the Congress was also included. All the decisions have been taken till now on the basis of consensus. During the Congress rule, the GST was not passed as the state governments did not have faith in the party. In GST, someone whose annual income is below Rs 20 lakh is already exempted and that means poor are exempted from GST. The two parties are in a tussle to claim glory in the upcoming Gujarat elections scheduled to happen in two phases on December 9 and 11.