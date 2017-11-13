Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "spreading hatred and dividing the society" for petty gains Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling party has no agenda neither development or anything else. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that in order to fool people, this party pulls out one trick after another from their bag.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “spreading hatred and dividing the society” for petty gains. “The BJP has no agenda, neither development or anything else, all that they know is to spread rumours, speak lies and prop up one false issue after another,” he told reporters in Unnao en route to Kanpur for a personal engagement. “This is a party which pulls out one trick after another from their bag and try to fool the people, but sadly for them the people have understood things now and they will reject them,” he added in reference to the urban bodies elections slated for later this month. He said the BJP’s defeat in the Chitrakoot Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday was a reflection of the people’s rejection.

Targeting the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra” (election manifesto), the former Chief Minister said the party has been promising so many things but is yet to give a report card of the past seven months since they have been in power in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP, he added, must before making new promises throw light on whether the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls have been fulfilled. “How many roads have been made, how many bridges have been made, how many smart cities have been made?” he asked. The Samajwadi Party President also took on the BJP on demonetisation and said that this move has created a class conflict.