A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Maharashtra referred to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a dog and later justified his remark by calling it ‘freedom of speech’. Arjun Vanjari, whose profile describes him a general secretary of BJP in Maharashtra, posted a photo with the caption, “Dogs & #Kejriwal are not allowed.” Later when the BJP worker was criticised for his comment on the Delhi CM, Vanjari asked if the ‘freedom of expression’ was only available to those who ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an article by Janta Ka Reporter mentioned.

Vanjari’s tweet came ahead of the inauguration of Delhi metro’s Magenta Line, scheduled for December 25, in which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not invited. PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be present at the event and would flag off the train. Both the Union Urban Development Ministry and Delhi government are equal stakeholders in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The Magenta Line, that will connect Kalkaji in south Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida, will be a driverless ride and this would be for the first time that trains in India will run unattended. However, there would be roving attendants. The 12.64-km stretch between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, has nine stations and the distance will be covered in 19 minutes.