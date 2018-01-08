Ahead of by-polls in Shivpuri BJP leader Radhe Shyam Dhakad threatened to chop off the tongue and break the hands of Congress MP Jyotiradiya Scindia. Dhakad contested the Assembly election of 2013 from Raghogarh seat.

A leader from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to chop off the tongue and break the hands of Congress MP Jyotiradiya Scindia if the Congress leader dared Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhdan. BJP leader Radhe Shyam Dhakad while addressing a public gathering in Kolaras, Shivpuri said that Scindia keeps making unfiltered statements about Kiran, Dhakad communities and the Chief Minister. “Agar vo (Scindia) Shivraj ji ke khilaf ungli uthayenge, to hum unke hath tod denge. Agar vo CM ke khilaf bolenge, to hum unki zuban kaat lenge (If he points a finger at the CM, we will break his hands and if he speaks against the CM, we will chop off his tongue),” Radhe Shyam Dhakad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia keeps making unfiltered statements about our community & our CM. So I said if someone raises a finger against our community, we will slash his hands & tongue in context of politics. I have no personal enmity with him: Radhe Shyam Dhakad, BJP #MadhyaPradesh

The comment from the BJP leader comes ahead of the by-polls in Shivpuri. The constituency is a Scindia stronghold area. Another constituency Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district will also go for by-poll which is also Scindia stronghold. Dhakad contested the Assembly election of 2013 from Raghogarh seat. The BJP leader during the gathering questioned the contribution of Congress during its rule in Madhya Pradesh. He also questioned the history of Scindia family.

“Congress does not believe in politics of personal enmity and hatred. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has already instructed us to focus on the decency of language,’ Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by News18.