In a recent interview with NewsX, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has welcomed the move of Supreme court judges’ to hold a first-ever press conference to address the biggest issues faced by the judiciary. Subramanian Swamy, while backing the move of Supreme Court judges said, ” the Prime Minister should offer his services to resolve the issue. For the first time ever, four senior judges – Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph – of the Supreme Court held a press conference which was held at the home of Justice J Chelameswar.

While addressing the media Justice J. Chelameswar said, “We collectively tried to persuade Chief Justice of India (CJI) that certain things aren’t in order to take remedial measures but unfortunately our efforts failed.” He added that “unfortunately they couldn’t convince CJI that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution”. The press conference came out to be an appeal from the four judges to save Supreme Court.

Democracy in India is at stake, said four senior Supreme Court judges today as they went public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court. Thus, the war between Collegium system and National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) is still on.