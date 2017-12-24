The BJP announced the 5-time MLA, Jairam Thakur to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The name, Jairam Thakur, was announced in the high level meet which was chaired in Shimla on Sunday morning and included all the seniors from the party. In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results, BJP had swept the majority by claiming 44 seats. Meanwhile, Congress was able to grab only 21 seats.

The Himachal Pradesh elections results which were declared on December 18, have been creating headlines as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t announce their chief ministerial face for the state. With the announcement of the name of Jairam Thakur as the new Chief Minister of HP, the wati has ended. The party announced the 5-time MLA, to be the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The name of Thakur was announced in a high level meet which was chaired in Shimla on Sunday morning and which included all the seniors from the party.

As per reports, the security was beefed up outside the BJP meeting in Shimla, which was chaired to decide on the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. During the meet, JP Nadda, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar Dhumal was present along with Centre appointed observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar. Himachal Pradesh was the only state where the BJP had disclosed their CM face before going to elections. BJP’s favorite was Himachal’s former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. However, after BJP’s Dhumal lost to Congress’ Rene, Jairam Thakur was the name that started doing the rounds.

Following the announcement of Jairam Thakur being elected as the CM of the state, Himachal Pradesh will now be under the ruling of a different face. In the past the ruling chair was being either held by Congress’ Virbhadra Singh or BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results, BJP had swept the majority by claiming 44 seats. Meanwhile, Congress was able to grab only 21 seats. After facing the defeats in Himachal as well as in Gujarat, Congress’ newly elected president, Rahul Gandhi said that his party has accepted the verdict of the people. He tweeted, “The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.”