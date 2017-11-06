Former Trinamool leader Mukul Roy after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party on Friday was in Bengal for the first time on Monday where he received an overwhelming welcome from the party members and supporters. While addressing a press conference later in the day at the BJP state headquarters, Roy spoke highly of the BJP and assured that the saffron party will rise to power in Gujarat and Himachal, followed by scalps in Bengal and Odisha

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran leader and party founder Mukul Roy has made his political intentions clear after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). After reaching Bengal BJP headquarters on Monday, he told the media that BJP will soon rise to power in Bengal and requested other TMC leaders to join the saffron party to flag a change in the state. Earlier, on the day, Roy was inducted into the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi; he had claimed that he was honoured to be working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. Being optimistic about BJP’s chances in the upcoming Gujarat and the Himachal elections, Roy said, BJP will clinch comprehensive victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and will also capture Bengal and Odisha in future.

Talking about his role in the new party, he said he will be happy to sync with other party members in the state and will work towards establishing a strong support base. He called Amit Shah and Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as his two of the major mentors. “In the national politics, my captain is (BJP President) Amit Shah and in Bengal, my captain is Dilip Ghosh. I will work for Bengal under the leadership of the captain,” he told the reporters at the Kolkata airport. A Large crowd of supporters and media was gathered outside the airport to welcome Roy. Speaking about the overwhelming response from the supporters, Roy said he was proud to join the BJP and was overwhelmed to see so many people turn up for his welcome.

Speaking at the party headquarters in the state, he once again repeated his claims that the Bengal public is looking for an alternative to Mamata Banerjee and that the Bhartiya Janta Party is going to rule the state in future. “The people of Bengal are looking for an alternative. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the alternative that would rule West Bengal in future. They would bring back the democratic environment in the state,” Roy was quoted saying by the IANS.

Roy also praised the dedication shown by the BJP members in the past few years to transform the party’s fortunes in the state and said that he will try to lift the spirits of BJP members and will work together with them for the betterment of the party. Claiming that BJP is the only party that can benefit the people of Bengal, Roy urged that everyone should come forward for the sake of development and wholeheartedly support BJP.

“The way BJP has worked over the last two years in Bengal, I can say that they are very close to achieving their target. We will all strive together to reach that goal. The real change has not come in Bengal. BJP can bring that change. I would appeal to everyone who wants that change to come about and want Bengal’s development, to join the BJP,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)