BJP leader Girish Mahajan caused an uproar among the public when he suggested that liquor brands should be named after women in order to boost the sales. But this is not the first time that an Indian politician has said something weird, and here we bring you 10 incidents when Indian politicians went just too far.

In an attempt to project a pro-women image, a prominent minister affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra gave such a weird suggestion that not only drew sharp reaction but also left the public laughing out loud. Senior leader and state minister Girish Mahajan on Monday suggested that in order to boost sales of liquor, liquor brands should be named after women. Few of his suggestions were Bobby and Julie. But this is not the first time that an Indian politician has given a twisted logic or a weird suggestion to fight social issues, as there has been a long history of them.

Several tall leaders like Manohar Lal Khattar and Om Prakash Chautala from the state of Haryana have given bizarre statements in the past. Khap panchayat’s logic of how chowmein is one the major reasons of rape still remains fresh in public memory. Another Indian politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav caused a furore when he said boys will be boys on being asked about the punishment for rape accused.

Here are the top picks from the Indian politicians and their not so smart ideas: