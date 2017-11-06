In an attempt to project a pro-women image, a prominent minister affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra gave such a weird suggestion that not only drew sharp reaction but also left the public laughing out loud. Senior leader and state minister Girish Mahajan on Monday suggested that in order to boost sales of liquor, liquor brands should be named after women. Few of his suggestions were Bobby and Julie. But this is not the first time that an Indian politician has given a twisted logic or a weird suggestion to fight social issues, as there has been a long history of them.
Several tall leaders like Manohar Lal Khattar and Om Prakash Chautala from the state of Haryana have given bizarre statements in the past. Khap panchayat’s logic of how chowmein is one the major reasons of rape still remains fresh in public memory. Another Indian politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav caused a furore when he said boys will be boys on being asked about the punishment for rape accused.
Here are the top picks from the Indian politicians and their not so smart ideas:
- Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav caused an uproar when he claimed that importance of a vote is much more than the women’s honour. In his words, “The value of a vote has a greater importance than the value of one’s daughter image. A vote’s honour is more important than women’s. Loss of a vote is grave then loss of women’s honour.”
- In all his sobriety, former chief minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala suggested a way like no other to prevent rape incidents. He was of the opinion that girls and boys should be married by the age of 16 as this will stop them from ‘straying’. Chautala went on to justify that doing this will stop incidents of rape in the country.
- It seems like politicians from Haryana know it all when it comes to tackling social issues. When asked about his opinion on women’s freedom of choice, the current chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that is the women want freedom then why don’t they just roam around naked?
- An RSS member from Nagpur, Rajesh Loya was more than serious while questioning the clothing of women. He asked, “Research has shown the kind of medical problems tight clothes and the heels women wear can cause. In India, we have different traditional clothes in different parts of the country suited to the environment there. Why can’t we adopt those?”
- India has a burgeoning problem of farmer suicides and the reasons cited for that are not so many. Sitting at the helm of the agriculture ministry, Radha Mohan Singh looked quite certain about the probable reason for these suicides. He blamed impotency and love affairs to be the prime reasons for farmer suicides.
- “To my understanding, consumption of fast food contributes to such incidents (rape). Chowmein leads to hormonal imbalance evoking an urge to indulge in such acts,” claimed a Khap panchayat leader. The jury is still out on Jitender Chhatar’s reasons for why rape happens.
- When it comes to weird suggestions, Mulayam Singh Yadav undoubtedly takes away the cherry. To his understanding, the rural women do not have much attraction and hence they are bereft of progress. In his words “Only girls and women from affluent class can go forward. Remember this, rural women will not get a chance.”
- BJP’s controversial leader Sakshi Maharaj sent seismologists on a run for their money when he gave a ground-shattering reason for Nepal earthquake. According to him, it was Rahul Gandhi responsible for the quake because he eats beef and the Congress leader went to the holy shrine in Nepal without purifying himself.
- Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav was in the limelight again when he came out in the defence of rape accused. Samajwadi Party leader believed that rape accused should not be hanged because come on, men make mistakes.
- Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has a long history of causing a gaffe in public. In an attempt to belittle Narendra Modi’s efforts and connect himself better with the rural population, Gandhi once asked a large gathering “Have you ever seen Modiji taking selfie with a farmer? Or a labourer? Or even an unemployed person?”