Two workers were killed and six others suffered severe injuries when molten iron fell on them in an alloy factory named GS Alloys and Castings Limited, located at Surampalli Industrial Area, in Gannavaram Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The incident allegedly took place when a blast occurred in the induction furnace of the factory late in the evening. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of two of the six injured is said to be critical. The incident occurred in an alloy factory on the outskirts of the city.

A worker, E Shiva Shankar Kumar (36) was declared dead on the spot, while his colleague, Md. Mubarak Ali (31), lost his life in a private hospital, said District Fire Officer D. Niranjan Reddy. “We are investigating whether the explosion occurred due to the presence of any contamination in the molten metal or owing to any other scrap material,” he said. The molten metal spilt up to 10 feet from the furnace, he added.

Shiva Kumar was a native of Uttar Pradesh, while Ali was a resident of Patamata in Vijayawada. Fire brigade from Gannavaram and Vijayawada rushed to the spot and put out the fire after two hours. The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained but probe in the direction is on. District Collector B. Lakshmikantham appointed Joint Collector Vijaya Krishnan as inquiry officer to probe the accident.