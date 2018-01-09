Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished illegal structures at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. All the illegal structures have been demolished and the civic authorities have also asked Shatrughan Sinha to shift a puja place at some other location.

Carrying its demolition drive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished illegal structures at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The demolition drive was conducted on Monday. Shatrughan Sinha was present at the time of demolishing drive which was taking place inside the 8-storey residential building. According to reports, civic authorities found two toilets, a puja room, a pantry, a toilet on the terrace to be illegal. Apart from demolition, a case will also be registered against the Shatrughan Sinha for violating norms and having illegal constructions on the premises.

On December 6, 2017, Shatrughan Sinha was served the first notice for violating construction rules. Speaking on this illegal demolition drive, Shatrughan Sinha said that there were minor alterations and he supported the civic authorities in their work. All the illegal structures have been demolished and the civic authorities have also asked Shatrughan Sinha to shift the temple at some other location.

Speaking to a leading daily on this demolition drive, Shatrughan Sinha said, “The government is encouraging having toilets inside houses so we had constructed one on the terrace so that people working in the building can use it. I have no issues with the BMC removing it. The puja room was shifted to the stilt temporarily as we are awaiting additional construction rights to build a permanent one. I co-operated with the officials without creating any commotion.”

According to civic officials, the department received information that Shatrughan Sinha has violated Floor Space Index (FSI) rule by violating construction structures in the building without permissions. A notice under Section 53 (1) of the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act was issued to Shatrughan Sinha.