Government official said that three bodies were recovered till 3PM in the afternoon and the rescue operations were underway

A boat in Samastipur district’s Bagmati River on Sunday, according to reports in ANI the boat was carrying more than 30 people. Government official said that three bodies were recovered till 3PM in the afternoon and the rescue operations were ongoing. There have been no reports about the reason for the mishap. However, some believe that overcrowding on the boat seems to be the ‘prima facie’. There have been many instances in the past where such incidents have taken place in Bihar.

These instances have again highlighted the safety measures by the private boat owners, but no strict measures have been taken against the private boat owners. Last month, a boat capsized in Gandak River near Saroja Bhagwanpur village, after the incident six people went missing and six were able to save their lives. There have been many incidents reported in Bihar where boats have capsized. The maximum casualties were reported in the capsizing incident that took place on Makar Sankranti this year.

Similar Incident: A stampede took place on the banks of river Ganga in Begusarai district of Bihar. Three people have lost their lives and over a dozen are feared injured. The incident took place on Saturday morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations. Thousands of devotees had gathered at Simaria Ghat to take a dip in the river on the auspicious occasion. Sources in the police department said that rumours led to a stampede.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, that he is saddened by the news of the stampede and the state government should have been more vigilant and cautious with crowd control measures.

After the unfortunate incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to those who lost their lives in the stampede at Begusarai, Bihar.