Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria while speaking on the killing of a 42-year-old Ummar Khan, who was shot dead allegedly by Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes) a few days ago, on Wednesday said, “If someone kills anyone he must not be branded as ‘gau rakshak’ but as a convict.” Ummar Khan was killed almost 7 months after Pehlu Khan, 51, who belongs to a minority community, was brutally beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cows. Mentioning about the investigation being conducted in the case, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that the investigation is on and two people have already been arrested.

Earlier on November 13, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria pulled himself into a controversy after he said that the state did not have manpower to control every situation. “We don’t have enough manpower to control every situation in all cities in time. The police is investigating and other culprits will soon be arrested. It can’t yet be said what is actually the case. We are sure the case will be solved soon and the culprit will be punished.”

On November 14, the investigation team probing the case of Ummar Khan had arrested two accused in the case. Previously, after the incident taken place, Ummar’s uncle while speaking on this sad event had said that he did not know who killed him. “I don’t know who killed him but he was not a cow smuggler. He had 3 cows of his own. We want justice for him. He was killed brutally.”

Meanwhile, victim’s family, while expressing their sorrow said allegedly that Ummar was killed by Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes). His family also mentioned while speaking to a leading daily that in their community (Meo community), every house has two cows. They belong to a farming community and also cattle readers, and cannot earn their bread and butter if such attacks will continue to happen.