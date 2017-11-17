Army and Police in Srinagar, in a joint press conference on young Kashmiri footballer, who had joined militant outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) but later surrendered, said that it was a very brave decision by Majid Khan to surrender. The 20-year-old footballer Majid Khan who joined LeT recently had surrendered before security forces in Kashmir.

In a joint press conference by Army and Police in Srinagar on Majid Arshid Khan, a young Kashmiri footballer who had joined militant outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) but later returned, said that it was a very brave decision by Majid Khan. Major General BS Raju while speaking on the matter said, “I compliment him and assure that he will be able to get back to normal life very soon.” The 20-year-old footballer Majid Khan who joined LeT recently had surrendered before security forces in Kashmir.

Previously, the footballer who had joined militant outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba on November 10 had returned after seven days and surrendered himself to police. Majid Arshid Khan is a resident of Anantnag and had announced joining militancy on Facebook. The youth is a second-year college student and had posted a picture on social media platform Facebook with an AK-47. The youth also worked with an NGO in the past. After Majid had surrendered, a police officer while speaking on the incident had made a sincere request and asked all those to give up arms who have picked it up. “We got him back. It’s such a happy moment. Mothers prayers answered by Almighty. Sincere request to all the boys who have picked up arms. Return to your mothers.”

According to reports, the step taken by Majid can be seen in context with the death of his friend Yawar Nisar, who had also joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in July this year. Later his friend was gunned down by the security forces on August 3. When Majid joined militant ranks it left his family and friends shocked as he was the only son of his parents. People who knew Majid closely had mentioned his life was completely changed after his friend Yawar Nissar’s death in an encounter following which he took an extreme step of joining militant outfits.