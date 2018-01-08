In a first, women from India will go to Saudi Arabia for Haj without "Mehram" (male companion), said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. "Separate accommodation and transport have been arranged for these women Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and women “Haj Assistant” will be deployed for their assistance," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address had raised the issue of allowing women pilgrims to leave for Haj pilgrimage alone and without any mahram (male counterpart, guardian or relative). PM Modi talked mentioned about government removing the restriction that made it compulsory for women to travel with a male relative or guardian. "I am happy to note that this time about 1300 women have applied to perform Haj without 'mahram' and women from different parts of the country from Kerala to north India, have expressed their wish to go for the Haj pilgrimage," PM Modi added.

Following government’s green signal to allow women going to Haj pilgrimage alone, out of 32-women, 12 are from Lucknow, 12 from Kanpur, 4 from Amethi and Gonda each. Meanwhile, after government’s decision to allow women to go on Haj pilgrimage without mahram (male counterpart, guardian or relative) was not welcomed by some clerics.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also mentioned, “Saudi Arabia has given the green signal for India’s decision to revive option of Haj pilgrimage through sea route also and officials from both countries will discuss on all formalities and technicalities so that Haj through sea route can be re-started in coming years.”