The Delhi Police has launched a drunk driving awareness campaign ahead of the New Years eve with the hashtag #YaDrinkYaDrive (Drink or Drive). The single liners posted by the official twitter handle of the city police is spot on with precise messages.

Delhi Police sure knows how to send out a message to the happening Delhiites who will be in a jovial mood to welcome the New Year. To prevent drunk driving during the celebrations, Delhi Police posted a few quirky messages on their official twitter handle with messages that are spot on. Delhi will be entertaining one of the highest crowd turnouts on the New Year eve in being the national capital and alcohol remains one big part of the parties. In order to reduce the cases of rash driving resulting in deadly accidents, Delhi police have opted for a very unique and effective way to connect with their major target audience: the youth.

Earlier on December 2nd, the Delhi Police shared a video on Twitter officially launching the #YaDrinkYaDrive (Drink or Drive) campaign on the micro-blogging site. The video contains precise picture messages like, “Party ka jab ban jaye plan, toh cab se safely arrive, don’t drink and drive.” The messages are urging people to take up clean driving and avoid the steering wheel when drunk or under the influence of alcohol. “Delhi police and Delhi Traffic Police urges everyone to Not Drink and Drive. #YaDrinkYaDrive. There will be ZERO tolerance towards this offence as it endangers both driver and road users,” says the tweet.

@DelhiPolice and @dtptraffic urges everyone to Not Drink and Drive.#YaDrinkYaDrive.

There will be ZERO tolerance towards this offence as it endangers both driver and road users. pic.twitter.com/iu2GSJnQAm — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 2, 2017

In a latest tweet posted by the national capital police, a picture is shared with a message “Thodi si wine bhi nahi hai fine,” (Not even little amount of wine is fine) and hashtags #Roadsafetyzarrorihai and #YaDrinkYaDrive.

Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 terms drunk driving as a criminal offence in India. The act states that a person caught driving under the influence of alcohol is liable for a punishment with imprisonment ranging up to six months and/or with a fine that may amount to two thousand rupees. If the offence is repeated by the individual within three years of the first charge, the magnitude of the punishment can go up to 3 years with or without a fine of three thousand rupees.