Kulbhushan Jadhav, the most talked man of year, who currently faces espionage charges by the Pakistan military court, met his wife and mother in Islamabad on December 26. From past few months, Kulbhushan Jadhav has become a name that is uniting the nation under one single tone. Since Jadhav was arrested by the Pakistani security forces and was termed an Indian spy, Indians have been making continuous efforts to get Kulbhushan Jadhav back to his homeland. However, none of them has helped India till now. Reports suggest that it has been over 22 months that Jadhav had been under Pakistan’s custody. While MEA officials have always been the one commenting on the matter, India’s intelligence agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) have finally ended their silence.

Pakistan had alleged that Kulbhushan Jadhav was an Indian spy and had been sending important Pakistani information to India. Pakistan had also alleged that Jadhav was helping India to carry out terror activities in the region. Finally breaking their long kept silence, Top R&AW sources told New Indian Express that Kulbhushan Jadhav never worked for India’s external intelligence agency. Refuting the charges by Pakistan of terming Jadhav an Indian spy, the agency further said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was not even remotely connected to the world of spies.

While speaking to New Indian Express, close R&AW sources said that a spy never travels with his original identity documents, which was the case with Jadhav. Commenting the case made by Pakistan against Jadhav, the R&AW said that it is a very basic case of spycraft. The reports also termed it as Pakistan’s new drama. Sticking to India’s stand, a R&AW source said that Kulbhushan Jadhav is not a R&AW spy. It is the case of a civilian being subjected to extreme torture by Pakistan.

According to Intelligence reports, it has been found that Kulbhushan Jadhav had been brutally tortured by Pakistan. Jadhav faced Parilla-electric shock, water boarding. It was also noted that Kulbhushan Jadhav was given a script to read in front of the camera. Talking to the daily, the R&AW source said that it was very easy for the actual spies to find the hidden trust behind Pakistan’s lies. The reports further said that Kulbhushan Jadav is not the same man he was before under Pakistan’s custody. Following the brutal environment under which Jadhav is kept, the former Indian Navy official has been turned into an emotionless and expressionless Robot. The source also New Indian Express that ISI had linked all the terror activities to Jadhav which were carried out by ISI sponsored terror groups.