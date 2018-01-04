Recently, the deaths caused by ceasefire on Line of Control have increased from last few days. the year has recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations in the past decades. On December 31, Sepoy Jasgir Singh (32) was shot by Pakistani troops from across the border along the LoC in Rajouri district on the last day of 2017.

Radha Pad Hazra, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper, who turned 51 on Wednesday, was killed in an unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF head Constable hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal is survived by a daughter(21) and son (18), was on regular border security duty in Samba sector of J&K when he was shot during a ceasefire violation around 4 pm on Wednesday. The jawan was severely injured in firing after which he was taken to the nearby medical centre but surrendered to his wounds.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Ram Awtaar told a local daily, there was one sniping incident in which they lost a soldier. “They have violated the ceasefire in this sector and accordingly we have also retaliated. Other areas are peaceful,” he said. Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu visited the forward areas of Kashmir Valley to review the winter preparedness and strategy for counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations.

“During his interaction with officers and men on the ground, the Army Commander lauded them for their high levels of morale and vigil and exhorted them to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome the challenges posed by weather and the enemy”, an army spokesman said. Recently, the deaths caused by ceasefire on Line of Control have increased from last few days. The year has recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations in the past decades.

J&K: BSF Head Constable RP Hazra lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba Sector. He is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son & 21-year-old daughter. Today is his birthday. pic.twitter.com/T0hjehBX6H — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

On December 23, an Army major and three soldiers were killed along the LoC in Rajouri and in retaliatory action, Indian troops killed three Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir two days later.