The dead body of Class 12 girl, who was abducted from the city has been recovered from a lake in Bulandshahr on Thursday night. Police suspect that the girl was first kidnapped, raped and then strangled to death. The incident of kidnapping was caught on a CCTV camera.

Another shocking instance of crime against a woman has been reported from Uttar Pradesh. A class 12 girl was abducted when she was returning home from tuition classes. The dead body of the girl was recovered from Bulandshahr on Thursday night. The girl was kidnapped while she was returning home on her bicycle two days ago. According to reports, the accused were in an Alto car. The dead body of the girl was found by the locals in a lake. The locals then informed the police about the same.

The incident of kidnapping was recorded on a CCTV camera. Police have detained five people in this regard. The police are suspecting that the girl was first gang-raped and then strangled to death and later her body was dumped in the lake. Crime against women has been on a rise in the state. Earlier this week, a woman from Mathura tried to immolate self inside a police station in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura after there was a delay in the arrest of the accused who allegedly raped her. Last month, the 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two people, including a 19-year-old. Following the incident, the victim filed a police complaint. Police registered a case on basis of the complaint.

However, the woman had alleged a careless attitude of the police towards her complaint and also said that the accused has threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her complaint. According to PTI, the inspector Udayvir Singh Malik, in-charge of Kosi Kalan police station, claimed that the accused were absconding. The woman on Tuesday reached the police station and poured kerosene on herself and then tried to set herself ablaze. The suicide attempt was stopped by the police personnel present on the spot and calmed down the victim.