Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to drop a 1995 case against Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent Chief Minister of the state. The move was made by the government a day before UP Criminal Law (Composition of Offences and Abatement of Trials) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was put up in the state assembly on December 21. The bill after being tabled was passed the next day. Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sheetal Pandey and ten others were booked for violating prohibitory orders.

The 1995 case was registered at Pipiganj police station, Gorakhpur. The case had been pending for a long time and later the court issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) when all the accused failed to appear in the court. “The court had ordered NBWs against all named but the warrants were not issued then,” Prosecution Officer, Gorakhpur, BD Mishra was quoted as saying. District Magistrate of Gorakhpur was sent a letter by the state government directing it to file an application to withdraw the case before the court.

According to Indian Express, the government order stated that based on a letter received from the District Magistrate on October 27 and after scrutinising facts of the case, it had been decided to withdraw the case. The letter mentioned the names of Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sheetal Pandey and ten others.

Police records suggest that the case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). There were prohibitory orders by the district administration; however, Yogi Adityanath and his associates went ahead and held a meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Criminal Law (Composition of Offences and Abatement of Trials) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was tabled in the state assembly during the Winter Session. During the presentation of the bill, Yogi Adityanath told the house that sometimes people were booked for carrying out processions and demonstrations. He also called many such cases politically motivated and therefore such a bill will end all such cases.