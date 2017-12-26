Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has issued guidelines to all airline operators and airlines after intel of an expected terror attack surfaced. In 2017, India witnessed a number of terrorist atrocities from Pakistan based terror outfits. These terror attacks claimed many lives of the innocents.

In wake of a terror attack, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) sent an alert to all airline operators and airlines to maintain a tight security and be high on vigilance. The security alert has come just before the last festive season of the year. “New Year celebration functions are being held throughout the country. This is a vulnerable period. A number of instances have occurred in the past also when this period has been chosen by terrorists/antinational elements to perpetrate act of terrorism,” says the alert sent by BARC.

The intelligence was also sent to the state police chiefs and all the concerned intelligence agencies. In the year 2017, Islamic State (IS) terrorists have carried out lone wolf attacks in various parts of the world. On the same lines Pakistan based terror outfits also carried out various attacks in India. Such gruesome attacks claimed the lives of many innocents across the world. Security agencies in India are leaving no stone unturned to counter any malicious plot by the terrorists.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued the following guidelines to uphold the maximum level of security and has advised all the concerned authorities to follow the mentioned regulations.