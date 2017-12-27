An assistant programmer of the Central Bureau of investigation has been arrested by the Central investigative agency for duping Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The accused used a software which helped him to book 800 to 1000 tickets at the same time.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of its own assistant programmers on Wednesday for a fraud-related with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The accused has been identified as Ajay Garg, one of his aides Anil Gupta has also been arrested by the agency. According to reports, the CBI assistant programmer Ajay Garg had created illegal software and with the help of that software, he duped the Tatkal booking system run by IRCTC. The software was used to book 800 – 1000 users at one time.

Raids were carried out at 14 different places across the state including Mumbai, Delhi and Jaunpur. During the raids, Rs 89.42 lakh cash, Rs 61.29 lakhs jewellery, 2 gold bars of one kilogram each, 15 laptops have been seized. The illegal trade was carried out through Bitcoins and Hawala networks. Proxy servers were used by Garg to use the software to book the tickets. Anil Gupta had made a fortune for himself from this illegal business and had two houses in Mumbai and two in Jaunpur.

Internet-related frauds in India have been on a rise and scams related to IRCTC and online ticket booking come to light every now and then. Recently, all the internet based notorious criminals have been using Bitcoins for transactions. Earlier, Hawala or other sources of transition was preferred by cybercriminals.