Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has once again sparked controversy. While speaking at a function in Kukanur of Karnataka’s Koppal district, the 49-year-old minister mocked “secularists” and said they are unaware of their parentage. He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would change the Constitution in days to come. This led to condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who said that the BJP leader does not know the political language.

Anant Kumar the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka urged people to claim with pride that they are Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, Brahmin, or a Hindu, he said, “Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have their own identity.They don’t know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals. Some people say the Constitution says secular and you must accept it. We will respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it.”

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Mr Hegde has clearly not studied the Constitution and does not know the parliamentary or political language, he must know that each and every individual in this country is an Indian, And every religion has equal right and opportunity.”

Anant Kumar Hegde was made a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle in August this year. This was termed as part of the BJP’s strategy ahead of elections in the state. The minister has been in the headlines for series of controversies since he was inducted as minister for skill development and entrepreneurship. A case was registered against him earlier this month for allegedly abusing Mr Siddaramaiah at Kittur in Belagavi district.