A group of Indian-Americans and Balochs carried out a protest by the name 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' outside Pakistan embassy over the misbehaviour meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife in Washington DC. One of the protesters said, "Pakistan's narrow-mindedness was exposed with how they treated Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife."

Indian-Americans and Balochs while carrying out their protest outside Pakistani embassy in Washington DC donated used shoes to the embassy | Photo: ANI

Days after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad, a group of Indian-Americans and Balochs carried out a protest by the name ‘Chappal Chor Pakistan’ outside Pakistan embassy over the misbehaviour meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife in Washington DC. One of the angry protesters at Washington DC said, “When they stole the chappal (slipper) of a woman (Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife) who was in distress, I hope they use these also. “I want to say one thing – Pakistan ka matlab kya? Amreeka (America) se dollar la, Hindustan ke joote kha!”

Indian-Americans and Balochs while carrying out their protest outside Pakistani embassy in Washington DC donated used shoes to the embassy in protest against misbehaviour of Pakistani authorities towards Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother & wife. The protesters said that it was in solidarity with Jadhav’s family. “Pakistan’s narrow-mindedness was exposed with how they treated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife, what policy-makers and people here need to understand is that Pakistan as a whole is also being run with same narrow-minded mentality.”

Washington DC: Indian-Americans & Balochs at #ChappalChorPakistan outside Pakistan Embassy donated used shoes to the embassy in protest against misbehavior of Pakistani authorities towards #KulbhushanJadhav's mother & wife, say, 'protest is in solidarity with #Jadhav's family.' pic.twitter.com/Zka5nLDXkr — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

A huge row had erupted the way Pakistan treated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members when they had arrived to meet him in Islamabad. Pakistan allowed its media to harass Jadhav’s wife and mother and forced them to remove their shoes and mangal-sutra. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj lambasted at Pakistan while she was addressing the issue of poor behaviour by Pakistan authorities.

Earlier another Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri while responding to the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family had said that the treatment that was given to the Jadhav family in the name of security procedures should open up the eyes of India and the world about Pakistan’s hypocrisy. “It should open India and the rest of the world’s eye about Pakistani state’s inhuman treatment,” Marri added.