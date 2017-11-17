The hackers wrote on the website, “Doodh Maangoge Gay Kheer Dengee, Kashmir Maangoge Cheer Dengee.” After the website being hacked it was taken back from the clutches of Pakistani hackers by Indian Information Technology (IT) professionals within a very short span of time.

Chennai customs website was hacked by Pakistani hackers on Friday. The Home page of the Chennai customs website displayed ‘Go Modi Go’. The name of the hacking group is ‘SH11 Team Pak Cyber Skullz’. The hackers had also given the reason on the homepage why they hacked the website. The hacked website said, “Free Kashmir — Freedom is our goal. Indian Penal Code Act No. 45 of 1860 CHAPTER – II SEC 18: India – India means the territory of India excluding the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In 2015, the same website was hacked by Pakistani hackers. After being hacked the website was shutdown. Visitors to the website, www.chennaicustoms.gov.in, were shocked after they saw the following message “Struck By Faisal 1337. CHENNAI CUSTOMS HOUSE Hacked! Pakistan Zindabad. We Are Team Pak Cyber Attacker. Security is just an illusion.”

Pakistani hackers had made several attempts to hack Indian websites but have always received a befitting reply from Indian techies. Indian IT professionals have always proved their mettle in the world. Indians have a huge number in the Silicon Valley and have worked for the contribution of technology to the global society.